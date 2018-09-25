Natural Hair: Sanaa Lathan Embraces Her Textured TWA, Says ‘Nappily Ever After’ Is Her Love Letter To Little Black Girls

Sanaa Lathan Shares Empowering Quotes For Black Girls Alongside Photos Rocking Her Natural

Sanaa Lathan’s newest project, the Neflix Original film “Nappily Ever After” became available on the streaming platform Friday, September 21. Lathan actually cut her long locks for the role and has been seen proudly rocking short styles ever since. With the release of the new film Sanaa recently shared a set of photos feauturing her textured cut along with empowering quotes. We were so inspired we wanted to share them with you all.

Our favorite of the bunch showcases Sanaa’s gloriously textured short cut, along with a quote meant to uplift all the naturalistas:

“We have been told and taught from the time we were little girls, that being brown isn’t the prettiest. That kinky hair or textured hair isn’t attractive, but I want you to know that is a LIE.”

Gotta love it right? What kind of challenges have you encountered as a result of wearing your hair natural? Have you been on the receiving end of any unflattering or inappropriate comments?

Sanaa also shared this photo:



“Beauty comes in every shape, size, color, and hair texture. Start finding the beauty within yourself and start talking to yourself with love.”

Do you think women LOOK more attractive when they display confidence and self-love? These are definitely messages we need to be teaching our kids and telling ourselves ALL the time! What do you think this role woke inside of Sanaa?

The last picture, which features Sanaa’s stunning smile says, “Nappily Ever After is my love letter to all the little Black girls out there.”

Have you guys watched the film yet? Do you think it sends good messages to young Black girls and women? What did you get from the film?