Taraji P. Henson And Tracie Jenkins Talk About Mental Health And Anxiety On “The Breakfast Club” [VIDEO]

Tarji P. Henson And Non-Profit Partner Tracie Jenkins Talk Mental Healthcare

Taraji P. Henson was on “The Breakfast Club” discussing her non-profit, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation — which is aimed at addressing mental health care issues in the black community. The discussion touched on the show of emotion being taboo to black men, the importance of open dialogue and being open about needing therapy. Taraji talked about her own trauma watching her son’s father die, dealing with her son’s issues and her father’s openness about his suicide attempt. Henson expressed her concerns about the small number of black therapists in comparison to other races.

These are all very important issues. How many people can admit they have found help and heeling through therapy?