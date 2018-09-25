Rumor Has It: Nick Cannon & Kanye West Squashed Their Kim K. Beef

Nick Cannon & Kanye West Have Reportedly Come To An Understanding

Ever since he pulled himself up out of the sunken place, Kanye West has had a lot to get off of his chest. Some things just weren’t sitting right with his spirit, as he hit up Instagram to tell Nick Cannon, Drake, and Tyson Beckford to stop disrespecting his wife.

So what got ‘Ye going in the first place? As for Nick, he recently spoke on Kim Kardashian‘s plastic surgery and the possibility that Drake and Kanye’s beef stemmed from Kim messing around with the 6 God. ‘Ye went on to address Drake not nipping the rumor in the bud. He also took issue with Drake’s hit song “In My Feelings” because someone…somewhere might’ve thought Kim K. was the “KeKe” Drake was referring to. As for Tyson Beckford, Kim clapped back at the model after he dissed her hips on Instagram. It’s a lot.

Anyway, Nick and Kanye have supposedly squashed the beef, according to TMZ. The site reports:

“Sources tell us that Kanye and Nick squashed their beef this weekend after Nick responded to Ye on Instagram, basically telling him to not try and censor what he can or can’t say in interviews. We’re told they swapped numbers in their IG DMs … and eventually, both of them got on the horn to hash things out in a fairly long convo. They addressed why each of them felt disrespected — clearly, Kanye was upset by what Nick had said to VladTV regarding Kim’s body … and Nick was pissed that Kanye was coming at him for being candid and truthful. Long story short, we’re told they both agreed to be mindful of one another going forward, and to continue their friendship.”

