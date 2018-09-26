Apple Wins Again! Funniest (And PETTIEST) iPhone Memoji Videos
Hilarious iPhone Memoji Videos
Here we are, once again, caught up in Apple tech hysteria. This time, over the iPhone X’s dazzling Memoji feature that allows you to seamlessly emojize yourself and create any type of video or message you want. Oh yes, it’s hilariously LIT and has the whole entire internet in a TIZZY.
Peep the funniest (and PETTIEST) iPhone Memoji videos on the flip.
They should not have updated my iPhone 🤣🤣 I made this for Snapchat yesterday, and I got a lot of positive feedback. Here is @neneleakes giving us a quick read lol. Follow my snap for more JQueQue #atlanta #comedy #rhoa #neneleakes #kandiburruss #shaderoom #failclips #viral #funny #funnymemes #ratchet #grindface #iamzoie
they should not have updated my phone, but Here it is lol! #neneleakes vs #shereewhitfield , Memoji edition lol. Y’all this one was hard, cause i had to enunciate every word to make sure it was clear… TWICE! Follow my snap for more JQueQue #atlanta #comedy #rhoa #neneleakes #shereewhitfield #shaderoom #failclips #viral #funny #funnymemes #ratchet #grindface #iamzoie #ios12
Feature photo: Apple iPhone X
