Girl, Bye! Farrah Abraham Slams Vivica Fox After Failing Drug Test On Her Show & Vivica Claps Back
Farrah Abraham Blasts Vivica Fox
Farrah Abraham is BIG mad at Vivica Fox after appearing on her talk show. Vivica and several panelists host “Face The Truth”, a CBS syndicated talk show executive produced by Dr. Phil, and one of their recent guests was the “Teen Mom” star.
During the episode, Farrah was confronted amid her mother’s concerns that she’s being a poor example for her 9-year-old daughter and agreed to take a drug test. Vivica herself even seemingly hinted that Farrah could be a cocaine addict by asking, “Why do you keep wiping your nose like that?”
After the drug test came back positive for barbiturates, not cocaine, Farrah claimed that producers set her up and used a fake test.
“She did test positive for barbiturates,” Judge Mary A. Chrzanowski said. “But that could be a prescribed drug. If her doctor legally prescribed barbiturates for her then that’s fine.”
“I don’t think either that’s mine, or if someone switched….I’m so laughing out loud right now. I’m asking you what the hell’s going on?” said Abraham.
Farrah’s since slammed Vivica to Radar Online;
“I was more disappointed over what Vivica had to do in order to get press for her show,” said Farrah. “You have a fake audience. You attack women. Your advice isn’t even credible that you’re giving someone.
“The last thing we need is negativity, derogatory, sex-shaming, sexist behavior and women-hating talk shows,” she added. “If she wants to say I’m trash… I work my a** off! I don’t stop working. That’s way more drive and work than a TV talk show where you do fake TV and cause fake problems.”
She also added that her own doctor tested her and her drug test came back clean. (Sure thing, sis!) She’s since slammed Vivica again, this time on IG:
When your the only real person on stage & face the truth every day of your life #livingmybestlife some non credible host has 4 other women degrade, hate and act like their credible yet can’t even show respect for them selves … let’s just say crap like this is disgusting probably already canceled & she has to pay her audience and guests heavily to even tolerate this backwards thinking what about women lifting women up? #timesup What about not putting down others to make your self feel better- my recommendation for all of these hosts is to get off tv , go find self love, take care of their own mental health, their stunted children & families & not one women was credible on the show as well I have no respect for women who have to lie, degrade, and be jealous of another amazing women – stop talking about my sex life when you can’t listen to the truth- if I’m a porn star so is every other person who fucked a porn star…. oh wait that would be so many sports players etc…but hate on a women ? all of their sex lives are a mess-FaceTheTruth By Farrah Abraham with a 2 hour special because I’m the best guest they will ever have. Happy I had my @sophialabraham with me and I got to have her see her grandma- I’ve always put more effort to keep their healthy interactions. When no one else is a single mom on their own like me do not tear down a women you can’t even compete with . Loved seeing how messed up and disgusting our society is and I’m so blessed I make the world a better place one pathetic show at a time. Wearing @betsymoss #truth #tv #farrahabraham #parenting #singlemom
Vivica isn’t taking Farrah’s comments lying down, see what she thinks on the flip.
According to Vivica who appeared on “Sway In The Morning”, Farrah “worked her nerves” and she criticized her for doing inappropriate things in front of her 9-year-old daughter like getting butt shots.
