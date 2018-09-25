Iyanla, Fix My ROC Sign: Oprah Did The Most Auntie Thing Ever At The OTR II Show & Blew Up Twitter
Oprah Goes Full Auntie At Bey & Jay Show
In a moment of glorious auntie joy, Queen Mother Oprah threw up the ROC–well, some sort of unfamiliar ROC resembling a pum pum pyramid–during the star-studded OTR II Tour stop in Hollywood where she turned all the way up and blessed us with YET ANOTHER legendary meme for the culture.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Auntie Oprah’s hilarious auntie moment on the flip.
