Iyanla, Fix My ROC Sign: Oprah Did The Most Auntie Thing Ever At The OTR II Show & Blew Up Twitter

Oprah Goes Full Auntie At Bey & Jay Show

In a moment of glorious auntie joy, Queen Mother Oprah threw up the ROC–well, some sort of unfamiliar ROC resembling a pum pum pyramid–during the star-studded OTR II Tour stop in Hollywood where she turned all the way up and blessed us with YET ANOTHER legendary meme for the culture.

Oprah’s ROC sign looks like it’s bout to find out what that mouf do… pic.twitter.com/tV19JG3rhO — Bruncho Mars (@TyFromTheSky) September 25, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Auntie Oprah’s hilarious auntie moment on the flip.