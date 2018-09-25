Seen OTR II Scene: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kobe Bryant, Lauren London And More Hit The Rose Bowl For The Carters Show

Beyoncé Has Some Of The World’s Most Famous As Her Fans

Over the weekend in Los Angeles, several celebrities and athletes appeared at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s backstage D’USSE Lounge and on the D’USSE VIP Riser during the On the Run II tour stop at Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday night. Celeb attendees included Oprah Winfrey with pal Gayle King, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Lauren London, Smokey Robinson, Nipsey Hussle, Busta Rhymes, Ashton Kutcher and more.

Sunday night’s OTR II show had appearances from A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendrick Lamar and Mariah Carey among others.

Mama Tina's faves