Anika Noni Rose Wasn’t Feeling The New Slim Nosed, Light-skinned Princess Tiana, She Reached Out To Disney And This Happened

The animators of the Wreck It Ralph sequel really tried it with Princess Tiana. The first Black Disney Princess went from a stunning, chocolate young queen with full features to a curly haired character with lighter skin and a slimmer nose.

Anika Noni Rose who voiced the Princess wasn’t too pleased with the new and improved character, so she pulled up on The Princess and the Frog and Ralph Breaks the Internet animators in hopes of getting the princess reanimated.

She wrote about her meeting on Instagram, saying,

“[The Ralph Breaks the Internet animators] explained how CGI animation did different things to the characters’ color tones in different light compared to hand drawn original characters. And I was able to express how important it is to the little girls (and let’s face it, grown women) who felt represented by her that her skin tone stay as rich as it had been, and that her nose continue to be the little round nose that [The Princess and the Frog animator] Mark so beautifully rendered in the movie; the same nose on my very own face and on many other little brown faces around the world, that we so rarely get to see represented in fantasy.”

Apparently, Rose’s meeting made an impact on the animators. In the latest ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ trailer, Princess Tiana looks more like her original self.

Thoughts?