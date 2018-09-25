So Precious: Watch This 7-Year-Old Crush The National Anthem [Video]

Malea Emma Sings The National Anthem

Despite the fact that the national anthem really doesn’t deserve the reverence a number of pro-Trumpers think it does, it did recently get a good go ’round at a soccer game.

7-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja gave a rousing rendition Sunday at the Los Angeles Galaxy’s faceoff with the Seattle Sounders and a video of her performance has gone viral.

Little Malea’s already racked up 40,000 views on YouTube and counting.

Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic even sang his praises to the tiny star.

MVP of the game! https://t.co/eZ2WdQsVN7 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2018

Peep those Celine Dione runs with the little hand! How cute is Malea Emma?