Here’s Why Lil Kim Can’t Afford To Retire Anytime Soon (Exclusive)

Rap Star Revealed State Of Finances In New Court Docs

Lil Kim made her career on flossing and living large, but it may all be built on a house of cards, according to new bankruptcy paperwork from the rapper.

The “All About The Benjamins” artist said despite making more than $18,000 a month, she spends almost $13,000 and has just $2,500 in cash to her name and nothing saved or in retirement accounts, according to new court docs in her bankruptcy case.

Lil Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Jones, said that she has just $5,000 worth of clothes and $25,000 worth of jewelry, along with a 2000 Mercedes Benz worth $4,200 and a 2005 Bentley worth $52,000. She also lists having $25,000 in furniture, $5,000 in electronics and admits to owing some $1.8 million in back taxes.

She also says in the paperwork that she still owns a New Jersey mansion that went into foreclosure and is set to be auctioned at a Sheriffs Sale in October, according to public records.

It’s a far cry from her last public appearance at the VFILES show during New York Fashion Week, when she sashayed down the catwalk in a short, structured yellow dress, with a matching long yellow wig, an iced out necklace with a “B” pendant with a crown on top of it and heaps of makeup.

Lil Kim is set to appear in front of a bankruptcy judge later this week.