Billionaire Swirl: Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Is Smashing 23-Year-Old Mixed Race Model Raven Lyn Into 280 Characters

- By Bossip Staff
(Photos by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images/aylor Hill/FilmMagic)

New couple alert!

Page Six is reporting that Billionaire Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is swirling it up with a young, hot, multiracial model and things sound pretty steamy. Reportedly, the tech guru, whose net worth is estimated to be $5.9 billion, is dating Sports Illustrated stunner Raven Lyn Corneil. Dorsey, who is 41-years-old and Raven, 23, were spotted together a the Harper’s Bazaar Icons event earlier this month during New York Fashion Week.

For her young age, Raven is pretty accomplished model. Just recently, she appeared in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar this year and  in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for the first time. Her model bio lists her ethnicity as “African American, Puerto Rican, Irish, Native American.”

🐙☀️

Reports have not confirmed how long these two have been seeing each other. Previously, Dorsey has been romantically tied to a lady named Kate Greer. The two were reportedly in a four-year on-again-off-again relationship that began back in 2010. Thereafter, he’s been extremely quiet about his love life.

Are you feeling these two as a couple???? We think Raven is HOT, so we see why Jack may be in lust. Hit the flip from some of her beautiful, sultry, model flicks.

Where I wanna be ❤️

🖤🖤

Small world 😳

📸 @keslertran

🦖🦖

🐙☀️

Sins not tragedies 🖤

    👁👁

    🌿where the wild things are🌿

    In between shots 💁🏽 @leahdarcymakeup

    electric👉🏽⚡️👈🏽

    Hangin,mobbing,posted up chillin🎶 @coryphoto

    Polaroid archives

    Find me in the garden 🌺🌷

    I still believe in fairytales ✨

    Complexcon Day 1 ✈️

