Fancy With The Sh***s: Garcelle Beauvais Posts Freaky Friendly Photo Kissing Will Smith, Tells Jada To “Bring It”, Then Cops A Plea

Everyone and their mama posted their favorite photo of themselves with Will Smith to honor his 50th birthday on Tuesday — but actress Garcelle Beauvais a.k.a. Fancy Monroe showed Big Willie more B’day love than anyone with her steamy post.

She posted a throwback photo of her and the Fresh Prince sharing a passionate kiss, and one fan suggested she take it down before Jada Pinkett Smith saw it. Fancy’s response? “Bring It.”

Garcelle must’ve known that she crossed the line because soon after posting the pic, she deleted it and offered an apology.

My bad if I offended anyone! you know I’m all about lifting up people and being positive. being human I made a mistake … Have beautiful blessed day

Beauvais’ post and apology comes just one day after August Alsina got dragged for being a little too friendly with Jada. Messy, messy.