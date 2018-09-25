New Music: LightSkinKeisha Releases “Ride Good” Ft. B. Smyth on Hitco

Atlanta-rapper LightSkinKeisha has been amassing a fanbase with every release, and today she dropped “Ride Good” featuring B. Smyth. Over an airy beat, her sexy delivery proves to be the perfect counterpoint to B. Smyth’s soulful croon.

Since the release of her debut track, “Weather,” Keisha has been turning heads with her sharp rhymes and unfiltered lyrics. It wasn’t long before Keisha was signed to HITCO.

“Ride Good” follows on the heels of “Treadmill” and “Believe Dat,” both of which received glowing praise from fans and media alike. HotNewHipHop instantly deemed “Treadmill” “an anthem,” while the FADER chimed in on “Believe Dat,” calling it a “trunk-rattling bop.”

Throughout 2018, Keisha boldly announced her arrival as a breakthrough talent as loudly as possible. In addition to generating 4.3 million total audio streams and 2.9 million video views within less than six months, she attracted glowing critical endorsements from the likes of Billboard, The Fader, Respect, Rolling Out, and more. However, Paper put it best by simply claiming, “Keisha is a star.” Stream and download your favorite LightSkinKeisha tracks here!