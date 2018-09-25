Pure Comedy, Bruv: Marshawn Lynch Tries To Guess British Slang [Video]

Marshawn Lynch Guesses British Slang

Marshawn Lynch recently sat down with online fundraising platform Omaze for a fun video about British slang. Beastmode was asked to guess what certain terms used by overseas blokes mean, and the results were hilarious.

In particular, Marshawn couldn’t believe what the slang term “How’s Your Father” means.

In addition to the video, Marshawn is hosting an online contest with Omaze for fans who want to see the Oakland Raiders take on his old team, the Seattle Seahawks in London.

