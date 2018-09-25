New Movie: TV One Announces Production Of “Deadly Dispatch” Starring Tamala Jones, Dominique Perry, & Bone Crusher

Shooting Now In Atlanta, TV One’s New Film Dives Into the Suspense Genre

Today TV One announced that production is underway in Atlanta, Georgia for the original film, DEADLY DISPATCH, starring Tamala Jones (Castle), Dominique Perry (Insecure) and Rapper Bone Crusher (ATL). The film is slated to premiere on TV One in 2019.

DEADLY DISPATCH chronicles the tragic murder of Shawn (Bone Crusher), a well-liked owner of a struggling taxi company who is gunned down in his own car while picking up a mysterious client. Portrayed by Jones, Tiffany is a local salon owner and Shawn’s longtime, high-school best friend who becomes intertwined in the puzzling circumstances surrounding his death. Unsatisfied with the police’s classification of the case being a “robbery gone wrong,” Tiffany becomes suspicious of Shawn’s grieving widow Amber (Perry). Motivated to find out what really happened to her friend that fateful day, Tiffany embarks on a quest that will not only endanger her strained marriage, but her life as well. Will she be able to come to terms with a deep secret shared between her and Shawn while seeking justice?

DEADLY DISPATCH cast announced today:

Tamala Jones as Tiffany

Dominique Perry as Amber

Bone Crusher as Shawn

DEADLY DISPATCH is written by Sadé Sellers, and directed by Morenike Joela. The film is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, who serves as executive producer, James Seppelfrick, Darien Baldwin and Keith Neal of Swirl Films. Casting was provided by Leah Daniels Butler with George Pierre serving as Casting Director. For TV One, Tia A. Smith is Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting, and Robyn Greene Arrington is Head of Original Programming and Production. Don’t miss the film premiere on TV One set for 2019! Stay on the look out!