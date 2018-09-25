Came Through Drippin’: Cardi Looks Bodak BEAUTIFUL At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B Wears Michael Costello At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B is currently shutting DOWN Paris Fashion Week in an incredible high-end look. Belcalis was spotted outside of the ETAM fashion show in a Michael Costello gown and matching hat.

The look comes courtesy of Kollin Carter who styled Cardi alongside Tokyo Stylez on hair and Erika La Pearl on makeup.

Are you feeling Cardi’s get up???

More Cardi in Michael Costello on the flip.