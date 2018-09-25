Came Through Drippin’: Cardi Looks Bodak BEAUTIFUL At Paris Fashion Week

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

SplashNews.com

Cardi B Wears Michael Costello At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B is currently shutting DOWN Paris Fashion Week in an incredible high-end look. Belcalis was spotted outside of the ETAM fashion show in a Michael Costello gown and matching hat.

The look comes courtesy of Kollin Carter who styled Cardi alongside Tokyo Stylez on hair and Erika La Pearl on makeup.

SplashNews.com

Are you feeling Cardi’s get up???

Cardi B

SplashNews.com

More Cardi in Michael Costello on the flip.

Cardi B

SplashNews.com

Cardi B

SplashNews.com

Cardi B

SplashNews.com

Cardi B arrives to the ETAM fashion show in Paris Pictured: Cardi B Ref: SPL5027451 250918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights

SplashNews.com

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.