BREAKING: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years For Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby Sentenced

Bill Cosby is going to prison. After Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill deemed him a “violent sexual predator”, he was sentenced to 3 to 10 years.

As previously reported a jury convicted Cosby on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand.

The actor, 81, faced a maximum of 10 years in prison after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to merge the three counts of his conviction into one for sentencing purposes.

Cosby declined to speak at his sentencing, reports ABC News. His attorneys argued that because he is a “blind, infirmed” man he should be put on his house arrest—the judge disagreed.

He will be required by law to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and has been fined $25,000. He will also have to pay Constand’s attorney fees.

This story is still developing…