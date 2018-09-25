Metta World Peace Joins Kevin Hart For The ‘Cold As Balls’ Season Finale [Video]

Kevin Hart And Metta World Peace Talk NBA In Cold As Balls

In Kevin Hart’s series Cold As Balls, he interviews the big wigs throughout sports from Odell Beckham Jr., to Skip Bayless, to Isaiah Thomas, to Johnny Manziel. This season has been star-studded to say the least, and unfortunately for fans, it’s coming to an end–and the last episode of the series (for now, at least) is one you don’t wanna miss.

The Cold As Balls season finale features Kevin opposite former NBA Champion and 2003-04 Defensive Player of the Year, Metta World Peace.

In this particularly heart-warming interview, the man of many name changes delves into the stories behind his many different monikers, his favorite teammates in the league throughout the years, and he even opens up about his struggles with anxiety and depression while playing in the league, and so much more.

Some of the highlights from Kevin and Metta’s conversation include:

Metta reveals that he was actually embarrassed to play the first game after changing his name from Ron Artest, but he eventually got over it.

In an extremely touching and real segment, Kevin and Metta openly discuss World Peace’s battles with depression while playing in the league, and how he overcame that.

The former NBA baller reflects on his time playing in Los Angeles alongside the legendary Kobe Bryant. He recalled the experience saying, “Me and Kobe were mirror images of each other in terms of competitiveness we were both crazy. We would have a lot of confrontations at practice and he loved it.”

Metta also shares why Yao Ming was his favorite teammate of all-time saying, “Yao is the strongest person I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The season finale of Cold As Balls wraps everything up with a bang, and there couldn’t be a more perfect guest for the occasion than Metta World Peace.

Take a peek at the episode below.