The Freaks Come Out At Night: Ish Gets Weird For Bria Myles And Thicc Associates In Goldlink Feat. Miguel Video For “Got Friends” [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

Goldlink feat. Miguel “Got Friends” Video Is Scary And Snackish At The Same Time

Today, Grammy-nominated RCA Records recording artist, GoldLink is sharing a new video. “Got Friends” features ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records, Grammy-Award winning artist Miguel, and follows a group of friends on an uneventful night out that takes an unexpected turn towards the supernatural.

Shot in Los Angeles, the video is directed by Christian Sutton (Jay Rock, THEY.) and produced by Sam Canter (YG, ScHoolBoy Q). You guys probably recognized Bria Myles as one of the three ladies who star in the clip, the other two are Day Sulan and Matte Brand founder Briana Wilson.

The new video follows GoldLink’s three nights of intimate, sold-out shows at DC’s iconic U Street Music Hall called “Three Nights on U Street”, which the Washingtonian called “a victory lap not just for GoldLink but for Washington’s whole hip-hop scene.” The shows paid homage to his hometown and celebrated his career so far, which includes his Grammy-nominated RIAA certified double platinum single “Crew” and a BET Awards-nomination for Best New Artist.

Hit the flip for some additional angles of Day, Bria and Briana

View this post on Instagram

@patrickneree always got me

A post shared by Bria Myles lil L.A. (@realbriamyles) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    welcome to my life, where it’s always 1992

    A post shared by Briana Shaneè Wilson (@eenahsanairb) on

    View this post on Instagram

    What have u done for me lately?

    A post shared by Briana Shaneè Wilson (@eenahsanairb) on

    View this post on Instagram

    As promised 😚 💙

    A post shared by Bria Myles lil L.A. (@realbriamyles) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Bri²

    A post shared by Briana Shaneè Wilson (@eenahsanairb) on

    Video Link & Embed Code
    Link:     https://bossip.com/1670343/the-freaks-come-out-at-night-ish-gets-weird-for-bria-myles-and-thicc-associates-in-goldlink-feat-miguel-video-for-got-friends-video/
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Bangers, Bikini Body, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.