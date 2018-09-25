The Freaks Come Out At Night: Ish Gets Weird For Bria Myles And Thicc Associates In Goldlink Feat. Miguel Video For “Got Friends” [VIDEO]

Goldlink feat. Miguel “Got Friends” Video Is Scary And Snackish At The Same Time

Today, Grammy-nominated RCA Records recording artist, GoldLink is sharing a new video. “Got Friends” features ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records, Grammy-Award winning artist Miguel, and follows a group of friends on an uneventful night out that takes an unexpected turn towards the supernatural.

Shot in Los Angeles, the video is directed by Christian Sutton (Jay Rock, THEY.) and produced by Sam Canter (YG, ScHoolBoy Q). You guys probably recognized Bria Myles as one of the three ladies who star in the clip, the other two are Day Sulan and Matte Brand founder Briana Wilson.

The new video follows GoldLink’s three nights of intimate, sold-out shows at DC’s iconic U Street Music Hall called “Three Nights on U Street”, which the Washingtonian called “a victory lap not just for GoldLink but for Washington’s whole hip-hop scene.” The shows paid homage to his hometown and celebrated his career so far, which includes his Grammy-nominated RIAA certified double platinum single “Crew” and a BET Awards-nomination for Best New Artist.

Hit the flip for some additional angles of Day, Bria and Briana