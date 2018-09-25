New Music: Jaden Smith Talks New Album ‘ERYS’, Drops New Single “Back On My S**t” [Audio]

Jaden Smith Talks New Album ‘ERYS’

Jaden Smith is preparing to drop his sophomore album ‘ERYS’ later this year, but today he sat down to talk to Zane Lowe of Beat1 Radio and talked about his music, his dad’s 50th birthday and his transition “into more rap”.

He also talked about his love for Young Thug:

Thug is amazing. He’s such an individual and he just pushes boundaries and that’s why I always knew that we were destined to do something together. I feel like we kind of saw each other from afar through the Internet and I knew that we we had a lot in common. I feel like we have a lot of common in the studio too. He’s really inspiring me just flow wise for this next album and cadence wise, just the way he raps and the way he does it. I just I love being around and being in the studio.

