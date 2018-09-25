For Your Viewing Pleasure: Ashley Graham, Lori Harvey And India Love Bring Their Bangin’ Bawwwdies To Pretty Little Thing Party

Ashley Graham Celebrates Collaboration With PrettyLittleThing

Ashley Graham seems to have a constant stream of brand partnerships with no end in sight. The plus size model celebrated her new PrettyLittleThing collaboration at Delilah Nightclub Monday and plenty of celebrities were in attendance to party it up in the name of her growing cachet!

India Love didn’t mind dropping it like it’s hot for the event. Are y’all fans of India’s? Or did she lose you with the reality show and rapper relationships? She and her sisters are definitely beautiful young women.

And the always lovely Lori Harvey was also seen on the scene. She’s always so classy, riiiight?

If you had to choose, which one of these ladies would you say looked more Bangin?

