For Your Viewing Pleasure: Ashley Graham, Lori Harvey And India Love Bring Their Bangin’ Bawwwdies To Pretty Little Thing Party
Ashley Graham Celebrates Collaboration With PrettyLittleThing
\
Ashley Graham seems to have a constant stream of brand partnerships with no end in sight. The plus size model celebrated her new PrettyLittleThing collaboration at Delilah Nightclub Monday and plenty of celebrities were in attendance to party it up in the name of her growing cachet!
India Love didn’t mind dropping it like it’s hot for the event. Are y’all fans of India’s? Or did she lose you with the reality show and rapper relationships? She and her sisters are definitely beautiful young women.
And the always lovely Lori Harvey was also seen on the scene. She’s always so classy, riiiight?
If you had to choose, which one of these ladies would you say looked more Bangin?
Hit the flip for more from the event
Shantel Jackson came through with her boo Nelly. Love how they coordinated in black and white.
And Miguel was also at the club for the event.
Ashley was photographed arriving at LAX just hours before. Hit the flip for those photos.
Dayuuuuum! Would you look at all that scrumptious thigh meat? There are some folks who argue that Ashley has gotten so much more success than BLACK women in her field who have the same or similar body types. Do you think that’s true? Is it fair to compare women or should they all be celebrated individually?
Yams on deck for real! We’re assuming the printed dress that Ashley wore to the event was part of her collaboration but we’re curious what the other designs look like. Has anyone purchased anything from Ashley’s collaboration? Tell us about it! We want to know all about the fit and quality before we go spending hard earned cash.
Check out more photos below
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.