Florida Inmate Escapes And Gets Re-Arrested After Buying Sweet Tea & Clothes From Family Dollar

Taylor Fender wasn’t even fake free 10 hours before getting arrested again.

The 23-year old Florida Inmate, who was serving a 5-year sentence, walked away from a work crew on Monday and was arrested again after running into police at a local restaurant.

CBS 47 reports:

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the crew was working at State Road 20 and County Road 315 when Fender strolled away and into a nearby Family Dollar, where he bought some clothes. According to officials, an “observant resident” saw Fender walk into the store and dialed 911. Fender allegedly then walked down the road and into Poppi’s Restaurant. At the same time, officials said a deputy just so happened to be pulling into the restaurant’s parking lot for lunch. As the deputy entered the restaurant, a warning to be on the lookout for a suspect with Fender’s description was released by dispatchers, deputies said.

Fender was arrested and taken into custody to continue his sentence for grand theft, grand theft auto, robbery and possession of methamphetamine.

SMH.