This Ain’t It: Bill Cosby’s Indignant And Sycophantic Publicist Compares Him To Brett Kavanaugh, “There’s A Sex War…”

Bill Cosby’s Publicist Compares Him To Brett Kavanaugh, Claims “Sex War”

Bill Cosby is going to prison. His obsequious cake kisser, publicist Andrew Wyatt, is fuming mad about it. So much so that he took to the steps outside the Norristown, PA courthouse to unload this bitter tirade about how life is so unfair to his convicted rapist client.

Bill Cosby's publicist, Andrew Wyatt, claims both Cosby and Brett Kavanaugh are victims of "a sex war" that is "going on in Washington today." pic.twitter.com/jRHOjzUZD7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2018

Aw, poor thang.