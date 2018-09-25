This Ain’t It: Bill Cosby’s Indignant And Sycophantic Publicist Compares Him To Brett Kavanaugh, “There’s A Sex War…”
- By Bossip Staff
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Compares Him To Brett Kavanaugh, Claims “Sex War”
Bill Cosby is going to prison. His obsequious cake kisser, publicist Andrew Wyatt, is fuming mad about it. So much so that he took to the steps outside the Norristown, PA courthouse to unload this bitter tirade about how life is so unfair to his convicted rapist client.
Aw, poor thang.
