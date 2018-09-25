FINALLY: Lil Wayne Announces Release Date For ‘Tha Carter V’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Fans have been waiting for Lil Wayne to drop Tha Carter V for years now, and he finally answered all their prayers.
On Tuesday, Weezy teased that something big was on the way, tweeting:
And sure enough, at 5pm, he dropped a video letting everyone know that he’ll be releasing the highly anticipated Carter V on his birthday, September 27th.
“On my birthday, I actually have something special. I WILL BE RELEASING THA CARTER V on my birthday. Ya’ll hung in there with me for the past 30 million years, so I can’t do nothing but thank yall. Every ounce of anything I have left in my heart, it goes to yall.”
Wayne will also be honored at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. Ya’ll ready for new Weezy?
