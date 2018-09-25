Karrueche Tran & Selita Ebanks Celebrate Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège 200th Anniversary At L.A. Bash

Celebs Out For Hennessy 200th Anniversary Bash

Celebs Selita Ebanks and Karrueche Tran helped Hennessy celebrate the 200th anniversary of its signature V.S.O.P Privilège at a private house party in L.A.

The actresses were both in attendance at last weekend’s party where artists K. Roosevelt and Buddy performed while guests sipped on specialty cocktails.

The event was also where Hennessy unveiled a new limited edition offering in honor of its 200th anniversary: a collector’s box that pays homage to the original V.S.O.P label – a traditional Charentaise bottle reworked through a modern lens.

