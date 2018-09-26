Jesse Williams Apologizes For ‘Tasteless’ Nike Themed Emmett Till Photos

Jesse Williams Apologizes For Emmett Till Photos

Remember when we told you there was outrage over photos Jesse Williams posted of Mamie Till mourning her son Emmett Till that included the “sacrifice everything” Nike meme theme?

Well, Jesse is issuing an apology to those he offended and explaining the “art” that he released while announcing his upcoming TiLL movie.

According to the actor/director, he was highlighting the sacrifices Emmett Till’s mother Mamie Till in the wake of her son’s death including the decision to have an open casket funeral.

“I would absolutely never make light of the tremendous tragedy that foisted Mamie Till Mobley into her life of activism and could never pretend her being brutally tortured and executed was her “sacrifice.” The images were designed to highlight the tremendous sacrifices Mamie made by sharing her unrelenting journey for justice.”

It’s a shame that these photos are marring what should’ve been an exciting announcement for Jesse. The TiLL movie will be his directorial debut and also be co-produced by Whoopi Goldberg who’ll also star in the project.

According to Deadline, it will be based on a screenplay by Michael Reilly and civil rights filmmaker Keith A. Beauchamp and based on Beauchamp’s 2005 documentary, The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till, which led the United States Department of Justice to reopen the Till case in 2004.

