Classic Cakes: Lira Mercer Had Her Foot On Our Necks All Summer And Would NOT Let Up

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 16

Lira Mercer Is Bae

Lira Mercer is one of the baddest baes in the game. She’s been quietly killing the game all summer by putting her banging bawdy on blast and setting the internet on fire. Sure, Lira has been in the biz for a minute, but it seems like she only gets better with age. It’s really time we talk about it. She’s been giving us all sorts of bawdy all summer ’18 and we are down for it continuing.

View this post on Instagram

What color is this? I’m arguing with someone lol

A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

Take a look at Lira Mercer in all her thicky thick glory.

View this post on Instagram

1 2 or 3

A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

View this post on Instagram

Posh Spice 🔥 @yummyextensions

A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

View this post on Instagram

Gn

A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

View this post on Instagram

What’s my Height? 🧐

A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

View this post on Instagram

Quick Trip 🌴 Swim: @fashionnova

A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Uno mas… someone talk to me in Spanish

    A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

    View this post on Instagram

    1,2,or 3?? REPOST & TAG ME!!

    A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

    View this post on Instagram

    That Cuff tho! Jeans: @fashionnova

    A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Edges are full.. life’s good 😬😂

    A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Sun Dress Szn ☀️ Dress: @prettylittlething

    A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

    View this post on Instagram

    BEFORE the tan took hold 😹

    A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Dream Girl . ☁️

    A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.