No Tears Here: Niecy Nash Glad Bill Cosby Is Going To Prison, On To Trump, Catholic Priests, Kavanaugh And Other White Folks! [Video]

Niecy Nash Isn’t Sad About Bill Cosby Going To Prison

Niecy Nash isn’t about to lose a wink of sleep or shed a single thug tear for Bill Cosby’s prison sentence. However, she does want to see others (see, white) who have been accused of rape and sexual assault to be imprisoned in the same way.

TMZ caught up with the ‘Claws’ star to get her take on all the men who have been exposed as creeps and criminals.

What about you? Did you feel bad seeing Bill Cosby in cuffs?