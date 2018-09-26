A History Of Slayage: A Gallery Of Cardi B’s Most Stunning High Fashion Looks

Cardi B’s Most Stunning High Fashion Looks

Cardi B absolutely shattered Twitter on Tuesday when she popped up at Paris Fashion Week looking like high royalty. This isn’t the first time, however, that she’s looked like an absolute queen. She’s been everywhere from the Met Gala to the VMAs looking like she stepped out of a Disney movie. A Disney movie about thick thickness but a Disney movie nonetheless.

It’s hilarious that people even thought for a second that Cardi B and Nicki having a scuffle at New York Fashion Week would mean that she wouldn’t get invited more places. As we saw yesterday, Cardi is going to be bringing her viral-ness to any situation and make YOUR event hot, fight or not.

With that said, let’s take a look at some of the times she killed it in her classiest fashion looks.