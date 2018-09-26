No Games: Taraji P. Henson Explains How She Made Her Man Work For Her Love [Video]

She Had To Know Her Fiancée Was Serious

To promote the return of Empire this week, Taraji P. Henson stopped by The View and got candid about her personal life.

Along with talking about her Black mental healthcare foundation, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, Taraji also gave more details about her husband-to-be Kelvin Hayden.

Their relationships wasn’t just some easy get-together. Taraji made the guy work for her affection and she gives the honest details in the clip above!