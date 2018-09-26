Lovey Dovey With The Hubby: T.I. Spends His Birthday Boo’ed Up With His Dearly Devoted Wife Tiny

T.I. Spends 38th Birthday With His Wife Tiny

A husband spending time with his wife on his birthday may seem like a pretty normal thing but the Harrises are far from normal. The couple have had their shares of ups and downs but over the last few years there have been some moments when we thought their matrimony-dom might not make it. WELL… The One and ONLY Mrs. H let it be known that her personal sex symbol had a beautiful time making memories with his Mrs. on his 38th birthday. Tiny posted several shots from what looks to be paradise in honor of T.I.’s big day.

Her caption read:

New memories to go along with 18 yrs of old memories! You already know what’s up with me so I’ll #SayLess Happy 38th birthday to My personal Sex Symbol @troubleman31 Mr. Harris… MajorLove frm THE ONE & ONLY Mrs. H 🙏🏽👑💦🎂

She followed the coupled up shots with some solo joints of herself in a monokini:

When it’s his birthday & your the best gift! #MrsHarrisVibes 👑💦🤑

Y’all already know what them water droplets mean!

Looks like a great time was had by all. T.I. shares his birthday with someone else very special. Will Smith.

Tip wished Will a happy 50th and credited him with kicking off his acting career. In case you guys didn’t know, 9/25 is also Donald Glover’s birthday so it’s definitely a great day to be born if you’re a rapper who acts (and produces, writes, directs, etc…)

T.I. also teased a new album which includes features from Dave Chappelle.

Are you looking forward to this new project?

Well Tiny may have been the main event for T.I.’s special day but she wasn’t the ONLY event. Hit the flip for party pics.