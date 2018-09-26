Pure Comedy: Kevin Hart And Tiffany Haddish React To Thirsty Tweets About Them [Video]

Tiffany Haddish And Kevin Hart React To Internet Thirst

The relationship between celebrities and the fans that thirst over them goes back further than the beginning of time. Even before websites like Twitter existed for common folk to have a platform of direct communication with their favorite stars, there were always magazine quizzes, drawing in notebooks, and gossiping with friends about which celebrities were the most thirst-over-able.

Now that Twitter and Instagram are a thing, it’s easier than ever to let your favorite celebrity know how thirsty you are–and a lot of times, they receive the message. As you might imagine, the high levels of thirst can range from being sort of flattering to completely outlandish–especially when you have hundreds of tweets coming your way everyday.

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, the stars of the upcoming film Night School, stopped by Buzzfeed this week to react to some of the most thirsty tweets about them on the internet. Tiffany does the honor of reading all of the thirst tweets about Kevin, while Kevin reads the tweets thirsting over Tiffany, which makes for an even more hilarious time.

Some of Hart’s highlights include:

“Nobody can’t tell me Kevin Hart’s lil azz ain’t sexy as f**k”

“ok but when did Kevin Hart become zaddy omg”

“Kevin Hart is fine he just fits under my left t*t”

“Kevin Hart lil short azz fine as hell”

“Kevin Hart is so tiny and funny and cute I wanna put him in my pocket”

Moving onto Tiffany, here’s a few snippets of what the people had to say:

“Tiffany Haddish so fine that if I had one slice of pizza left over after a long night of drinking I’d want her to have it.”

“Bruh I’m watching this episode of Hip Hop Squares faded Tiffany Haddish could get all my kids out of me”

Peep the video below to see all of the hilarious thirsty tweets.