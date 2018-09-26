Fresh Prince Of Hell Yeah: Will Smith Bungee Jumps His 50-Year-Old Azz Out Of A Helicopter [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Image via Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Will Smith Bungee Jumps For 50th Birthday

Will Smith is not afraid. Well, he is afraid, but he does things anyway.

Yesterday, on his 50th birthday, Will Smith took to the skies above the Grand Canyon to take the big leap.

We can’t lie, we were nervous for him, check out the results in the video below

How many of you are ready to go bungee jumping now?

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1670457/fresh-prince-of-hell-yeah-will-smith-bungee-jumps-his-50-year-old-azz-out-of-a-helicopter-video-43081/
Categories: Happy Birthday, Jesus Take The Wheel, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.