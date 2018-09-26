Fresh Prince Of Hell Yeah: Will Smith Bungee Jumps His 50-Year-Old Azz Out Of A Helicopter [Video]
Will Smith Bungee Jumps For 50th Birthday
Will Smith is not afraid. Well, he is afraid, but he does things anyway.
Yesterday, on his 50th birthday, Will Smith took to the skies above the Grand Canyon to take the big leap.
We can’t lie, we were nervous for him, check out the results in the video below
How many of you are ready to go bungee jumping now?
