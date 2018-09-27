These Kinky, Coily, Baldy Beautifuls Are Living Nappily Ever After
Baddest Happily Nappies On Instagram
In honor of Sanaa Lathan‘s Netflix-shattering “Nappily Ever After,” we found some of the finest (and flyest) kinky, coily, baldy beautifuls on Instagram who exemplify everything post-big chop Sanaa represented in the obsessed over film.
Peep the kinky, coily, baldy beautifuls living nappily ever after on the flip.
View this post on Instagram
oh | #creatives #torontocreators #torontocreatives #manifesto |#blackgirlmagic #educator #blackeducators #healing | #goals #blackbloggers #blackman #baldwoman #love #food #blackgirlbloggers #blacklovematters #blackpoet #love #lifestyleblogger #motivation #wellness #bodypositive #creative #blackcreatives #blackmentalhealth #blog #blackwoman #writer #tweet #blacklove #manifestation
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Happy #FriYay #FroDay #TGIF✨ . Is it just me or did this week go by reeeallly slow?! 🐢 Hope y’all have an amazing weekend! ❤️ . . #bigchop #naturalhair #naturalhairstyles #curlyhair #curls #fashion #curlyhairdontcare #allnatural #healthy_hair_journey #goals #photooftheday #fashionblogger #curlygirl #curlyhairstyles #fashionnova #ootdfashion #teamnaturalhair #frolife #mycurlcrush #igcurls #washandgo #kinks2curls #hairgoals #shortcurlyhair #shortcurlyhairstyles #curls #ootd
Feature photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.