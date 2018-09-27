These Kinky, Coily, Baldy Beautifuls Are Living Nappily Ever After

- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram

#FlowerChild 🌺🌺🌺 #twa #swipeleft

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

Baddest Happily Nappies On Instagram

In honor of Sanaa Lathan‘s Netflix-shattering “Nappily Ever After,” we found some of the finest (and flyest) kinky, coily, baldy beautifuls on Instagram who exemplify everything post-big chop Sanaa represented in the obsessed over film.

Peep the kinky, coily, baldy beautifuls living nappily ever after on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Own It 😉 #nappilyeverafter

A post shared by Lici (@lici1.0) on

    Feature photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage

