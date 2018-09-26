I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying: ‘This Is Us’ Is BACK For Season 3, Here’s How The Internet Reacted To The First Episode

1 of 20 ❯ ❮

of 20

Reactions To The Season 3 Premiere Of This Is Us You can always count on NBC’s This Is Us for being full of twists, turns, and tears, and Tuesday night’s season 3 premiere was no different. After what feels like a forever-long hiatus, the show is finally back–but if you were hoping for some resolve to the cliffhangers of last season, chances are you’ll end up having 100 times the questions you did before this new episode. me making theories about #ThisIsUs after the last two minutes of the episode: "so why does *** need to call *** to go with *** to see *** don't tell me it's *** that is *** and –" *starts gathering tissues in preparation of the whole season* pic.twitter.com/p4moAL7C6J — Mari. (@marisgr_) September 26, 2018 If you haven’t seen the episode yet and don’t want to see any spoilers–first of all, why are you reading this? And second of all, DO NOT click through to the next page. Let’s make this loud and clear: ******SPOILERS AHEAD******* Me today anytime someone starts talking about the #ThisIsUs premiere. Counting down the seconds until I can watch it. #DONOTSPOILIT pic.twitter.com/tIYxur4D0T — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) September 26, 2018

Throughout this introductory episode, fans get to see flashbacks to Rebecca and Jack’s first date–which, according to both parties, wasn’t that great of a first impression. A fresh-out-of-the-military Jack struggles to pay for items at the carnival and finally confesses that fact to his date on the car ride home after some awkward tension and umbrella-less pouring rain. This look at the couple’s first encounter goes from sweet, to sad, to painful, to irritating all in the same episode. We see Rebecca accept Jack and the bad date by planting a kiss before he dropped her off at home, and then she proceeds to crush all of our hearts by being out with another man when Jack pulls up on her with flowers. Heartbreaking. me screaming at the TV when the guy kissed Rebecca even though I know her and Jack end up married #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/e3QHLINiqu — Gretchen Nelson (@GretchanaNelson) September 26, 2018

Randall takes Deja to the old apartment complex where his late biological father used to live, trying to show her that he somewhat understands her struggle of not having the most involved parents. He also drops the bombshell that him and Beth want to start the process of officially adopting her, but wants Deja to be involved in the decision–which all seems really sweet, right? Well, Deja isn’t having it (surprise, surprise) and blows up at Randall for trying to compare their struggles. She sneaks out of the window once they both get back home. I won’t be able to put up with Deja’s attitude this season. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/p9mUFxrhTl — Kah-MEE-lah (@LoveorHateKam) September 26, 2018 Thankfully for all the Randall fans out there, Deja comes to her senses and goes to visit her biological father for a speech on how much the Pearson family cares about her–and she gets hooked up with a pair of sneakers. She comes back to surprise Randall for his birthday and we all get the warm and fuzzies as she tells him and Beth to start signing those adoption papers. When deja directed that attitude to the right person 👏🏽👏🏽 #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/FZUWQDruEu — SheDoesn'tEvenGoHere (@Niecy_or_Tink) September 26, 2018

Season 2 of This Is Us ended with a huge cliffhanger as a flash-forward shows Randall and Tess going to visit “her.” Of course, a lot of us were hoping to get some resolution as to who “her” is, but c’mon people…we’re not getting off that easy. This episode ends on the same note of the season 2 finale, with the same flash forward–but this time, they call Toby to join them. This brings about so many more questions than last season by adding another party to the mix, because everyone is wondering who Randall, Tess, and Toby would be going to visit. on top of that…Toby doesn’t have on a wedding ring, which is made especially intriguing following his relationship drama with Kate from this episode. Who are Tess and Randall going to see?! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/1XFqOMIWMj — DC&Marvel_Fan (@AdinaReu) September 26, 2018 Could it be Beth? Deja? Kate? What’s going on?!

Long story short, we now have way more questions than answers about everything that’s happening in the past, present, and future of This Is Us. Flip through the next few pages to see some more reactions to the span of emotions we all experienced during the premiere to know you’re not alone.

Me anytime Jack bought something at the fair : #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/RFUICEQqBi — Pynk Starburst 🍬 (@HtineBee) September 26, 2018

“She wants you to be there Tob”

So it’s a woman? Beth? Kate? Deja? Why would Tess care to see Kate.

So it seems like Beth and Deja.

Why would Toby not want to see Deja? Which leads me back to Beth. & They better not try it. It’s ain’t Beth. So who could it be? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/nu6FSEEJ4D — Tia (@positiviTeee) September 26, 2018

Continue Slideshow

Why am I mad that Rebecca had that other guy at her door like I don’t know her and Jack get married and have three kids lol #thisisus — Stella 🌙 (@ReineNoire_) September 26, 2018

I have a theory about who ‘her’ is in those last few minutes of this week’s #ThisIsUs episode and I HATE that I might be right 😭 — Alicia (@Alicia_Wicia) September 26, 2018

My ass really thought that Beth was trying to protect Zoe from Kevin when really she’s trying to protect Kevin from Zoe. #thisisus pic.twitter.com/5TrvLJYy4i — Film & TV rants (@FilmTVRants) September 26, 2018

Me every time Jack speaks or does anything in general. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/zfA9aPtfJp — Nae 🖤🚀 (@piercesanatomy) September 26, 2018

You mean I gotta hate somebody other than Miguel? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/DvIjCFN4iP — Inductee to the Rena Army (@lynjaimeee) September 26, 2018

Randall: "you know we have rules in this house, you can't just…is that for me?" #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/Uuva2DamH6 — Jaymie Rae (@JaymieRae2) September 26, 2018

SHOW US WHO IS IN THE HOSPITAL IN THE FUTURE YOU COWARDS!!! #ThisisUs pic.twitter.com/XvAbjmywPA — demon of color (@nikkiknowsitall) September 26, 2018

Deja casually consenting to being adopted #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/mj900sHOfk — Tris B (@mstrilliviapope) September 26, 2018

SO I PAUSED THE SHOW AND WHY ISN'T TOBY WEARING HIS RING? Are they divorced?

Did Kate die?

WHATS HAPPENING IN THE FUTURE?!#ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/Zgp4dqAGWz — Fareeda (@FareedaSays) September 26, 2018