Fans Come At Ella Mai’s Neck After Jacquees Is Forced To Remove His “Trip” Remix From The Innanets

Jacquees Reportedly Forced To Remove His Version Of “Trip”

If you’re a fan of Jacquees, you know he loves to remix a popular song. He’s released two full tapes, on which he shared his own version of tracks like PartyNextDoor’s “Persian Rugs,” Dej Loaf’s “Me U & Hennessy,” and more. But it seems at least one rising star is not here for the “QueMix” to her original.

After the success of her unforgettable single “Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai dropped “Trip” and Jacquees jumped right on the catchy follow-up with lyrics like: “I gotta ride with my gun on safety/So I don’t go shooting where your ni**a be/Girl you dodging bullets tryna play me/Then I’m left to deal with how you made me.” It was lit…but according to a new report, Ms. Mai definitely did not think so.

SABreakingNews tweeted out that Jacquees was forced to remove his “Trip” visual and remix from the innanets after it garnered more attention than the original song. When T-Pain pointed out that he might’ve been trying to make money off of Ella Mai, Jacquees was quick to set the record straight. “Ni**a no I didn’t lol hell you talm bout my brother,” he tweeted in response. “I put it on SoundCloud and Youtube you know my game ain’t cap I love Ella.”

Nigga no I didn’t lol hell you talm bout my brother I put it on SoundCloud and YouTube you know my game ain’t cap I love Ella https://t.co/2DNx0Wt3SC — Jacquees (@Jacquees) September 26, 2018

Of course, fans are now debating the issue of remixing. Some say Jacquees was doing way too much, releasing visuals to a song that wasn’t his and isht. The fact that Ella Mai is a very new artist, trying to establish her own fan base, most likely played a part as well…did she deserve a little breathing room? Others say his version beat Ella Mai’s by a landslide and her team just couldn’t stand to see him winning. Hit the flip for the best reactions and let us know which version is your favorite? It’s a tough choice.