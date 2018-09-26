SMH: Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills House Gets Broken Into For The Second Time This Year

Rihanna’s Home Broken Into For The Second Time

Unfortunately for Rihanna, it looks like her house is becoming a regular route for the Los Angeles Police Department–who rushed there for a break-in late Tuesday evening. According to reports from TMZ, this was the second time someone illegally entered the singer’s home this year.

Police ended up responding to the situation at Rih’s Hollywood Hills home after an alarm went off at around 10:30 PM. Neighbors on the scene were there to tell the police that they saw as many as three suspects fleeing away in a silver vehicle after the alarm was triggered.

When they arrived, the LAPD surrounded her house. TMZ reports that it is unclear as of now whether or not the burglars made off with any loot–but the police did confirm that luckily, Rihanna was not home at the time of the breaking and entering.

As aforementioned, this is the second break-in (and the third time police have responded to her home for a situation) this year.

The Fenty founder’s home was burglarized back in May, when a man ended up spending the night in her digs without her knowledge. The man allegedly told cops he was waiting to have sex with Rihanna, which was his explanation for why we was inside the house. The suspect was charged with felony stalking and burglary shortly thereafter.

Shortly following that incident earlier this year, cops also raced to the house just last month after her alarm was accidentally triggered.

Hopefully for the Ambassador of Barbados, nothing was taken out of the home before police arrived to the scene to shut everything down.

Coming up for the singer is a trip to Dubai later on this month, where she will be conducting the first ever Artistry and Beauty Talk with Fenty Beauty.