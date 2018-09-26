Boxer & Actor Victor Ortiz Turns Himself In For Rape & Assault Charges

After Months Of Investigation, The Athlete Gets Taken Into Custody

Boxer Victor Ortiz has turned himself in for allegedly raping a woman back in March, according to an Oxnard Police Department news release.

The 31-year-old athlete, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars along with the movies The Expendables 3 and Southpaw, came into the Ventura County Sheriff Department’s East Valley Station on Tuesday. He was charged with three counts of felony sexual assault, including rape.

Authorities began their investigation of Ortiz after his alleged victim contacted law enforcement on March 19 saying she was sexually assaulted by Ortiz “inside a residence in the city of Oxnard.”

The investigation was ongoing for a few months until they issued an arrest warrant for Ortiz. His bail was set to $100,000 and he was held on suspicion of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration.

According to People, this isn’t Oritz’s first run-in with the law. Back in 2015, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon (specifically his foot) at a concert. He eventually pled guilty to the battery charge as part of a plea deal and he was put on probation.

Ortiz was also arrested back in 2016 for a DUI, according to TMZ. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI and was given three years probation and eight days in county jail.

Ortiz’s previous boxing titles include the ESPN Prospect of the Year in 2008 and the WBC welterweight in 2011. He was previously rated as one of the top three welterweights in the world by ESPN and other sporting sites.

He’s fought everyone from Floyd Mayweather, to Andre Berto, to Lamont Peterson, and he has a record of 32-6-3 with 25 knockouts.

Ortiz’s latest charges come just days before he is expected to fight former world title challenger John Molina Jr. in a nationally-televised special. The match is set to happen at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California. Ortiz is out on bail at the moment, so there’s no word on if the fight will continue.