Issa Hit: Suede The Remix God Made A Banger Out Of Cardi B’s Furry Fashionista Flexin’ “Out Here In MILAN” [Video]

Suede The Remix God “Out Here In Milan” Featuring Cardi B

Cardi B’s natural personality is already on ten, but give her a lil’ champagne early in the morning and she’s not just in good form, she’s in rare form.

Belcalis’ viral Instagram story from fashion week in Milan was a big hit on the Al Gore’s information superhighway earlier this week, but only one man can turn something that people already loved into something even greater, Suede The Remix God.

Suede brought his own form of hilariou-yet-infectious musical style to Cardi’s drunken diatribe and honestly, we’d really like to hear this at the function off a few sips of something bubbly.

Check it out. It’s called “Out Hear In MILAN”.

Don’t front. You were boppin’ to that.