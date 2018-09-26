A Lil Positivity: Tyler Perry Buys Mother Of Actor He Worked With 20 Years Ago A House

Tyler Perry Gives Back To Mother Of An Old Friend With A House

It’s always good to have a friend like Tyler Perry in your corner.

The actor, writer, and comedian is proving he might be the best boss in the world, at least for someone he worked with almost two decades ago.

According to reports from TMZ, Tyler recently gifted a house to the mother of a woman he worked with nearly 20 years ago. Mr. Perry dropped a very generous $350,000 on a home in Georgia, and gave it to the ailing mother of LaShun Pace, who worked alongside the flimaker on a play all the way back in 1999.

It’s pretty common knowledge for many that Tyler likes to stay in touch with a good majority of his actors, but this heartwarming story obviously takes things to a whole new level.

Check out the video below to see the moment Pace’s mother was presented with her brand new home–it’s an absolute tear-jerker.

TMZ reports that Tyler and LaShun have both stayed in touch ever since they worked on a play Perry wrote and co-produced so many moons ago, and beyond that working experience with one another, his connection to the Pace family runs even deeper.

LaShun’s family makes up a Gospel group (which you hear displayed in the video above), and Tyler put one of their songs in “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion.”

Because of his longtime ties to the fam, when Tyler learned that Bettie Pace had fallen ill–and her dying wish was to own a home big enough for her large family –he stepped all the way up and bought a property close to where the entire family were born and raised in Atlanta.

What a special moment for the entire family.