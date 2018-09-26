QOTD: What Would You Do If You Discovered THIS “Extraordinary Animal” In Your Backyard?

Rare Two-Headed Snake Found In Virginia Woman’s Garden

If snakes make you squeamish, this one should be double the trouble. This two-headed copperhead is making headlines across the world after being discovered living it up in a Virginia woman’s flowerbed.

According to SplashNews reports the woman who found the snake slithering through her Woodbridge, Virginia yard took a photo of it which was sent to herpetologist J.D. Kleopfer at the Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries, who says he’s never seen such a creature in his entire career:

“This is an extraordinary animal,” he said “This is a Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus kind of moment.”

That’s one way to put it. If you found this creature in your yard would you go running? Stop to take a photo? Or kill that MF with a quickness?

It definitely gives us the heebie jeebies. Scientists say bicephalic animals are extremely rare and do not normally survive in the wild, so that flowerbed might just have been its saving grace.

Hit the flip for a video of the double-headed serpent on the flip.