What Stevie Wonder Has To Say About Bill Cosby Might Surprise You…Or Not

Stevie Wonder Responds To Bill Cosby’s Prison Sentencing

Stevie Wonder is not happy about Bill Cosby‘s sentencing, y’all…not happy at all.

On Tuesday, September 25, the famed actor was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in state prison for the 2004 drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand. Cosby, being the medically ill celebrity he is, was given a single cell to start out with, but the prison’s long-term goal is to get him into general population, slumming it like everyone else, CBS News reports.

After all his rights were stripped eweh, everybody and their mama has had something to say about Cosby, taking to social media to share their thoughts on whether or not he did it, the timing of the allegations, and if he should be imprisoned at the ripe old age of 81. Stevie Wonder is the latest to chime in with his two cents and it doesn’t sound like he thinks his ol’ pal should be in jail.

Stevie was leaving LAX on Tuesday, right after the actor’s sentencing, when he told TMZ that he’s praying for Cosby. The icon even spoke on how much an inspiration Cosby has been to those around him—you know, besides the drugs and sexual assault and all…

“You know what? I just pray for everybody,” Stevie started out. When asked if he thought a sentencing of 3 to 10 years was fair, Stevie responded “I don’t like prisons.” When asked if he thought Cosby should’ve went to prison at all, he responded “I respect the work that he’s done and his career as an artist…I think he inspired a lot of people…and I just pray that God will give him mercy.”

Fair enough? Or, should Stevie have taken a tougher stance, as Cosby was deemed a “sexually violent predator?” In an earlier report, TMZ stated that Cosby’s new digs are in a maximum security prison where he will be allowed phone calls and visitation “consistent with prison policies.” In other words, he is locked UP up.