Slow-Motion For Me: Brother Nature Hilariously Holds A Sloth For The First Time, Dirty Dancing Ensues [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Kelvin Peña Holds Sloth For The First Time

Some of you may be familiar with “Brother Nature” of Twitter fame. He goes by the handle @ColdGameKelv, but his mama calls him Kelvin Peña. She probably doesn’t say his last name when she calls him, but that’s besides the point.

Kelvin has a special kind of love for wildlife and he interacts with animals in a way that we’ve never seen represented before.

Take, for example, his latest Instagram post. Yesterday, Kelvin held a sloth for the very first time and far as we can tell, it was love at first sight.

If you think this is good, you don’t know the half. Flip the page to see more of Kelv’s hilarious, heartfelt hijinks.

Happy Wednesday 🤠

🏅so thankful 🇵🇷🇩🇴

