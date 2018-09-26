Slow-Motion For Me: Brother Nature Hilariously Holds A Sloth For The First Time, Dirty Dancing Ensues [Video]

Kelvin Peña Holds Sloth For The First Time

Some of you may be familiar with “Brother Nature” of Twitter fame. He goes by the handle @ColdGameKelv, but his mama calls him Kelvin Peña. She probably doesn’t say his last name when she calls him, but that’s besides the point.

Kelvin has a special kind of love for wildlife and he interacts with animals in a way that we’ve never seen represented before.

Take, for example, his latest Instagram post. Yesterday, Kelvin held a sloth for the very first time and far as we can tell, it was love at first sight.

