Preciousness: Kim K Shares Another Sweet Snap Of Saintly Saint Chillin’ With Chicago

Kim Kardashian Posts Photo Of Chicago And Saint West

Kim Kardashian paused from pushing her latest cosmetics line long enough Wednesday morning to share an adorable black and white photo of her youngest kids, Saint and Chicago playing together and cheesing for the camera phone.

Saint is super cute with his man bun riiiight?

morning cuties pic.twitter.com/I8PYGsBWkm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2018

Chi’s ponytails are also adorable though.

Do you think Kim plays favorites with her kiddos? She recently confirmed that Saint is like her while North is more like Kanye and she’s said as much on her visits to “The Ellen Show”