Sloppy Papi: Did “Touchy Feely” Tristan Thompson Get Caught Publicly Putting Paws On Another Woman’s Cakes?

Tristan Thompson Allegedly Caught Flirting And Touching Another Woman While Khloe Kardashian Wasn’t Around

There’s a saying that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. But apparently, it’s not so easy for young dogs either. There is YET ANOTHER story of Tristan Thompson acting up while out and about. This time US Weekly says that just five months after being caught cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter True, Cleveland Cavaliers center, Thompson, who is 27 was spotted by an eyewitness canoodling with another woman at L.A.’s Warwick nightclub on September 20:

“Tristan and a girl were chatting and flirting throughout the night,” a partygoer reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They were very touchy-feely. He had his hand on her butt.”

Sources close to the couple say that it doesn’t matter what anybody else saw — Khloe isn’t going to buy it unless she’s seeing it with her own eyes.

“Khloé believes every word Tristan tells her,” says a source close to the mom of daughter True, 5 months. “They’ll stay together.”

If you hadn’t already heard, Khloe has every intention of moving back to Cleveland with True when Tristan’s NBA season resumes and there’s absolutely nothing her friends and family can do to convince her to stay in Los Angeles.

“Everyone is flabbergasted, but her family has learned to keep their opinions quiet,” reveals the insider. “People underestimate the threshold of what she’ll put up with for love.”

The new allegations come on the tail of an insider revealing to US Weekly that the couple were “doing better than anyone could have expected” after the first cheating scandal.

“Tristan has promised Khloé he will never betray her again,” the insider revealed. “She believes him.”

Khloe is obviously a very loyal woman. She stuck with Lamar through drug addiction and cheating. Now she’s sticking with Tristan through public embarrassment. What would you do if you were in her shoes?