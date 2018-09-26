A3C 2018: Atlanta Is Set To Host The Best Music Conference Ever Featuring Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan And A Dipset Reunion

A3C 2018 In Atlanta Is One You Do NOT Want To Miss

Atlanta has been the epicenter for rap music and hip-hop culture for nearly the past 20 years. So what better place to hold an all-emcompassing hip-hop conference/festival than the city that accounts for the most influential music in the industry right now?

A3C (All Three Coasts) has been an Atlanta staple for several years now, getting bigger and better each go-round, but the 2018 version of the lauded event might just be the best EVER.

One of the many, many things that people are looking forward to is Lil’ Wayne’s headlining set on Sunday, October 7th. The anticipation for Weezy F. Baby was already sky high, but now that it looks like this will be his first show after the release of The Carter V tomorrow, the city is gonna go apes#!t.

In addition to Wayne, the entire Wu-Tang Clan is scheduled to perform in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their debut opus, Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers, AND a Dipset reunion show is on deck. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana AND Cam’ron. If you live in the Atlanta area and you miss this, then you are playing yourself and we hope your FOMO is acute.

As lit as all that will be, concerts aren’t the only facet of A3C that will have people flocking to the city. The conference draws just as much excitement because the music industry’s biggest behind-the-scenes faces will also be in attendance. Folks like Ethiopia Habtemariam, president of Motown Records, industry vet and Translation CEO Steve Stoute, State of the Culture co-host and former Complex News personality Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and our own Senior Content Director, Pop Culture, Janeé Bolden (if you ever wanted to meet someone from Bossip).

Suffice to say there is a LOT going on and we haven’t even scratched the surface of the experience that A3C is offering to those who attend.

BOSSIP will be giving you a deeper look into what you can expect throughout the week, but one thing’s for sure, YOU need to there!

To buy tickets and find more information on the official A3C website click—> HERE.