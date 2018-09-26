Seasons Change: Annie Ilonzeh Joins “Chicago Fire Cast,” Heather Headley Talks Playing A Boss On “Chicago Med”

In anticipation of the return of some of our favorite shows, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Med” BOSSIP recently took part in Chicago ONE day where we were able to interview producers and talent from all three shows and take part in tours of each set. Tonight marks the return of all three shows and it will be the first time that the franchises, all which were created by Dick Wolf, regularly air on the same night.

When we asked Dick Wolf what it meant for him to have all three shows airing this Wednesday, he told us the news was “thrilling.”

“I sincerely believe it’s going to work,” Wolf told BOSSIP. “I think that it’s an opportunity to have, not even crossovers, but characters just appearing on the other shows. When it’s on one night, it’s going to be even more impactful.”

“The second episode is a triple crossover,” Wolf added. “On that nightl “Fire” is going first into “Med,” because of people injured in the fire and then into “PD.” To have the freedom to build the event, it’s wonderful.”

For newcomers, like Annie Ilonzeh, who plays paramedic Emily Foster on “Chicago Fire” in their 7th season, filming the crossover episode was both overwhelming and exciting.

“It was the biggest shock,” Ilonzeh told BOSSIP. ” I felt like a kid in the candy store.”

Kara Kilmer, who plays Foster’s partner in paramedics, Sylvie Brett told BOSSIP that Ilonzeh fit right in with the cast, but was fun to watch during the crossover taping.

“We had our first pull up and it was downtown with multiple units,” Kilmer described to BOSSIP. “I was driving the ambo and all of us were converging in front of this one iconic building and Annie was like ‘Oh, you guys really do this, I have to get my phone out.’”

“I’m thinking they have stunt drivers and all this,” Ilonzeh chimed in. “I’m thinking there’s no way you can drive this big old truck and all the trucks and she’s swinging around corners, like, ‘Vroom!’ ‘I’m like… Annie, bring your eyes back to normal size. She impresses me so much on the day to day.”

Ilonzeh wasn’t the only newcomer at Chicago Day. Singer/Actress Heather Headley is a recurring cast member on Season 4 of “Chicago Med.” She plays Gwen Garrett, a Harvard grad hired to watch the hospital’s bottom line, who ends up bumping heads with Sharon Goodwin (played by S. Epatha Merkerson). Headley spoke to BOSSIP about playing such a boss and going head to head with the amazing Merkerson.

“I love it,” Headley told BOSSIP. “I’m really grateful to the writers that they weren’t scared of making her female, making her a black female and having a black female come against another strong black female in a very intelligent way.”

“They both want what’s best for the hospital, they just come at it differently,” Headley continued. “My character is the brain book, like ‘this is how it’s supposed to be done, this is what’s best for the hospital, it is what it is,’ while Lady E – Epatha, I call her Lady E – is like the heart and blood, the soul of it, so she sees it from a different angle. It’s been fun to do it. To be strong. To not make her witchy with a capital B. Because that’s the first thing people think, because she’s a boss, but no, this is just how it’s done. I love it and I’m very grateful, they could have made her a male, easily, any kind of male, any kind of female, but I’m grateful that I’m her face. Hopefully give her not a bad name, to understand those rules are necessary. She’s a little bad but she’s fun.”

Besides the addition of Ilonzeh to the “Chicago Fire” cast, viewers can expect sad moments as the cast mourns the death of Dushon Monique Brown, who passed away last March. Brown played Connie, who assisted Fire Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker).

“Chicago Med” airs at 8pm EST, “Chicago Fire” airs at 9pm EST and “Chicago PD” airs at 10pm EST.

