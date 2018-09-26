NickiStoppedMyBag: Nicki Minaj’s Heada$$ Explanation Of Her Rap Lyrics Has Twitter In An Absolute Tizzy

You never noticed the double entendre in “bag stopped, carry on”. My carry on luggage was stopped when I tried to board the flight. My carry on bag was stopped. Bwahahaaaahaha. I love writing raps #NickiStoppedMyBag — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) September 26, 2018

#NickiStoppedMyBag Is Pure Comedy

Nicki still has it. She can still grab Twitter’s attention and make things all about her. Today is no different as she decided to explain her lyrics. Yes, she treats the lyrics like they need to be decoded, but they really don’t. We get it, boo boo.

“You never noticed the double entendre in “bag stopped, carry on”. My carry on luggage was stopped when I tried to board the flight. My carry on bag was stopped. Bwahahaaaahaha. I love writing raps #NickiStoppedMyBag”

Sigh. Was it really that complicated?

Well, it doesn’t quite matter because now the hashtag is trending. Some of it is from rabid fans who do everything Nicki tells them to do, and some of it is from people clowning her for trying to be deep when it wasn’t that serious.

Whatever the case, this is all pure comedy. Take a look at the trend and see the jokes.