Bigg Respect: Kareem Burke Talks Kanye West Lack Of Gratitude For His Role In Creating ‘College Dropout’ [Video]

Kareem “Biggs” Burke On Van Lathan’s Red Pill Podcast

Kareem “Biggs” Burke recently sat down with Van Lathan for an interview on the Red Pill Podcast. The former Roc-A-Fella silent partner talked about the company’s affect on culture and business, the struggles, the successes and everything in between.

Biggs also kept it realer than most when it comes to his time in prison and how he bounced back after losing a portion of his life.

The the clip below, Biggs talks about his disappointment in Kanye West for failing to show him proper respect for helping to craft his breakout debut album College Dropout.

Biggs has a wealth of knowledge and some pretty compelling stories that you should definitely check out in full below.

Kanye didn’t do anything alone. Ever.