Adrienne Bailon Reveals Her Difficulty Starting A Family With Hubby Israel Houghton [Video]

Adrienne Bailon shares with the ladies of ‘The Real’ that making the leap into motherhood hasn’t been as easy as she had anticipated.

The host shared that she and her husband of one year, gospel artist Israel Houghton, have been actively trying to conceive, but so far things aren’t really working. As such, she warns viewers that comments people frequently make to newlyweds speculating on their pregnancy status or asking when they plan to become mothers can actually be more hurtful than they realize since you never know what sort of fertility struggle one may be facing.

Overall, she’s accepting that everyone doesn’t get pregnant right away, and embracing the timing of her life while attempting not to rush things and let it happen naturally.

Israel is already a father to four children: Mariah, Jordan, Israel and Milan. Hopefully, Adrienne and her husband can have the children they want together soon!

Splash/Youtube